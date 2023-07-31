Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 11,896 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

