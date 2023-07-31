Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.35-7.65 EPS.
NYSE BMY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. 11,595,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
