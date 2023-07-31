Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $17.78 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 18.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.79. 3,722,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.