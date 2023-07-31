Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,593,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,727,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.