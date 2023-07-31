CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 667,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,606,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Trading Up 1.4 %

About CalAmp

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 113,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,223. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

