Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94,359 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $322,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 266,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.80. 683,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

