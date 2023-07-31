Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 95,900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $287,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.