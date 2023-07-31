Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 31,440 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Armstrong World Industries worth $134,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 181,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

