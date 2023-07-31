Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 58,582 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,582 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $393,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,742. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

