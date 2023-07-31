Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

