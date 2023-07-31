CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,664. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

