Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. Raymond James raised Centerspace from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Centerspace stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.10. 99,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

