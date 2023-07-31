CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of CF opened at $81.23 on Monday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.