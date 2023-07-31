Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.80. 6,052,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,814. The company has a market capitalization of $310.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

