Chia (XCH) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Chia has a market capitalization of $255.06 million and $3.93 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $31.73 or 0.00107746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,038,147 coins and its circulating supply is 8,038,499 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

