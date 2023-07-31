China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.71 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
