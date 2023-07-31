Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.41. 2,164,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.91. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

