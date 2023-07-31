Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.43

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 377203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.62.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.
