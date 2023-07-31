CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. 258,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

