Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 1,197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,921.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

