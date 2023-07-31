Comparing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -12.13% 3.70% 0.31% Lument Finance Trust 19.45% 6.63% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.21 -$163.52 million ($0.82) -9.19 Lument Finance Trust $27.20 million 4.20 $9.86 million $0.16 13.69

This table compares Redwood Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Redwood Trust pays out -78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Redwood Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

