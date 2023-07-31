Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 300 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,072. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

