Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 7,728 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after buying an additional 617,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

