Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $635,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 152,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,608. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

