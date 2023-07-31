Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.66. 1,295,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,830. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

