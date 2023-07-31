Consolidated Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.39. 2,674,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

