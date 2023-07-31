Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. 2,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

