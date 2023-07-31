Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 7,392 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.57. 303,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,190. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.