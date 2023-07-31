Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.07. 577,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.72. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

