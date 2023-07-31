Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $383.13. 34,933,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,491,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.