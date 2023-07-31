Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $383.13. 34,933,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,491,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

