Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of CLB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. 125,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,834. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

