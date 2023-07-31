Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 36972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
