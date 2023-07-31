Cowa LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 888.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,742 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 784,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

