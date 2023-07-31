Cowa LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6,257.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

