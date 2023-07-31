Critical Contrast: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.69 $965.05 million $8.07 5.27 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Murphy Oil and FieldPoint Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 30.08% 19.42% 9.32% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

