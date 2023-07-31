Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.14.

Crocs Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ CROX traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. Crocs has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 79.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crocs by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 817.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

