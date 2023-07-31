Cronos Price Hits $0.0588 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $8.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00043914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

