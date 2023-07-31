Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 4.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.