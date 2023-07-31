Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $1,030.17 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00006234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

