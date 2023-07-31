cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Volume Hits $168.56

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,535.63 or 0.18914569 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $168.56 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.
cVault.finance Token Profile
cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.
cVault.finance Token Trading
