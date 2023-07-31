CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS remained flat at $74.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

