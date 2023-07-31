CX Institutional Acquires 82,281 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. 2,334,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,181. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

