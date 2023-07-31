CX Institutional Has $10.79 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2,738.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,875,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

