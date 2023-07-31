CX Institutional Invests $5.74 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,410 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

