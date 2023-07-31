CX Institutional Takes Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 287,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,000. CX Institutional owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.62. 448,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

