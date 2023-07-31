Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

