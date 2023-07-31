Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSEEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.62. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

