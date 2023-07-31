Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,953,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 2,311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dali Foods Group Stock Performance
Shares of Dali Foods Group stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. Dali Foods Group has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.42.
Dali Foods Group Company Profile
