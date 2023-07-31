Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.06. 3,618,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

