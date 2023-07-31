Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 18.6% in July

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3734 dividend. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

